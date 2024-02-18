Redondo Union High School cheerleaders take home national title

The Redondo Union High School cheerleading team took home the nation's top honors at the Universal Cheerleading Association's National High School Cheerleading Championship last weekend.

The Redondo Union High School cheerleading team after taking home the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship at Walt Disney World in Florida. Redondo Union High School

The annual event, held at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Florida, hosted nearly 25,000 athletes from 34 states for the nation's most prestigious cheerleading event.

Despite the entirety of the cheerleading team competing in their first ever event at the high school level, and being in their first year as a program at the school, the RUHS Sea Hawk Cheer team fought their way to the top, earning the National Title in the Large Game Day Non-Tumbling D1 category over 27 other schools.

With just about four months of practice under their belt, all 23 athletes on the cheer team were able to earn success on the national stage — which they credit to their "Why Not Us!" attitude.

Redondo Union Principal Anthony Bridi shared a statement on the team's success.

"We are proud of our Sea Hawk Cheer athletes for being the first Redondo Union team to qualify for nationals, in the first year they have been a competitive team," Bridi said. "To bring home the National Title is an exceptional accomplishment! Truly Amazing!"