Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested after arriving at LAX

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday as he arrived at LAX in connection with a Hollywood shooting back in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: A$AP Rocky performs onstage during the 2021 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on September 25, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball) Taylor Hill

The 33-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was identified by the LAPD as the gunman in a Nov. 6, 2021 shooting in the area of Selma and Argyle avenues. Police say he had argued with an acquaintance, which escalated into a shooting.

The unidentified victim sustained a minor injury from the shooting. The gunman and two other men ran away from the area, according to the LAPD.

Mayers was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, and police say they will present a case against him to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective F. Flores, C. Camacho, or D. Menifee at LAPD's robbery/homicide division at (213) 486-6860.