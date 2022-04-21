Watch CBS News

Rapper A$AP Rocky released on $550,000 bail

Rapper A$AP Rocky has bailed out of jail after being arrested at LAX Wednesday in connection to a shooting in Hollywood last November. The rapper had been returning from Barbados where he was reportedly vacationing with girlfriend Rhianna.
