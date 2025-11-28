Rams waive kicker Joshua Karty after replacement Harrison Mevis' strong start

The Los Angeles Rams have waived kicker Joshua Karty, who held the starting job for 1 1/2 seasons before being replaced by Harrison Mevis earlier this month.

The Rams (9-2) made the move Friday before traveling to face Carolina on Sunday.

Los Angeles replaced Karty with Mevis three games ago, and Mevis has made 13 straight extra points and two field goals without a miss, stabilizing the Rams' chaotic kicking unit.

Los Angeles drafted Karty in the sixth round in 2024, and the Stanford product won the starting job as a rookie. He missed only three of his 34 field-goal attempts last season.

But everything went wrong for the Rams' kicking unit this season: Karty missed five of his 15 field-goal attempts and missed three extra-point attempts, sometimes because of pressure and blocks.

Los Angeles had two field-goal attempts blocked in the final minutes of its 33-26 loss to Philadelphia in September, including a kick that would have won the game for the Rams, but was instead blocked and returned 61 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

When Karty missed an extra point and a field-goal attempt in a blowout win over New Orleans in Week 9, the Rams brought in Mevis to compete for his first NFL job. Mevis has been perfect, and the Rams also have shored up their protection unit.

The Rams still kept Karty on the roster for three weeks before clearing the spot.