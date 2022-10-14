Rams running back Cam Akers out vs Panthers, team is "working through some things"

The future for Rams running back Cam Akers in Los Angeles is up in the air.

After getting off to a dismal start in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, a game in which he only saw three carries, Akers struggled to regain the form that saw him shine during his rookie year.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Cam Akers #3 of the Los Angeles Rams breaks a tackle by Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. / Getty Images

With the team's offensive line struggling mightily, Akers has not produced a lot with the opportunities he has been given. He has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 51 total carries this season.

The chances of him being able to produce for the Rams moving forwards do not look good.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday that Akers will not be at practice today and will not play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

McVay added that the team is "working through the situation" with Akers, saying that he hopes the Florida State product will be part of the team moving forward.

It was clear after Week 1 that Akers was likely in the "doghouse" with McVay after he was barely featured in the offense.

It will be interesting to see what the Rams do next. Will they trade Akers away to try and land a running back like Christian McCaffrey or Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson?

Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald good to go for Sunday

After barely practicing this week, McVay said that both wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are expected to play Sunday against Carolina.

After consecutive disappointing performances, the Rams (2-3) cannot afford to lose this week's game against the Panthers, who just parted with ways with their head coach and defensive coordinator.

In addition, backup quarterback P.J. Walker will be getting the start for Carolina after starter Baker Mayfield suffered an ankle injury last Sunday vs the San Francisco 49ers.