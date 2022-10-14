Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Friday Weather Forecast (Oct. 14)

CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston says to expect a cool, Fall morning to start your day so make sure to layer up. Biston also expects there to be rain showers on Saturday before the weather dries up on Sunday.
