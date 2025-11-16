Storm soaks Southern California, with parts of LA County seeing 5 inches. Here's what to know about rainfall totals

The weekend's storm in Southern California was among the wettest in November in California's recorded history, according to CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno, and the recent rain totals support that assertion.

In the past several days, virtually all of the region experienced downpours, providing several inches of rain from Thursday night all the way into Sunday, and forecasts say it's not quite finished.

As of Sunday morning, here's the county-by-county breakdown:

Los Angeles County

48-hour totals as of 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service:

2.51 inches in downtown Los Angeles

2.96 in Hollywood Reservoir

4.20 in Agoura Hills

3.11 in El Segundo

2.99 in Canoga Park

3.26 in East Hollywood

4.56 in Duarte

3.62 in Eagle Rock

3.63 in Claremont

5.52 in Mount Baldy

1.14 in Lancaster

Ventura County

7.24 in Red Mountain

6.20 in Station Canyon

5.97 in Lake Casitas

5.50 in Oxnard

5.48 in Ojai

5.04 in Santa Paula

4.50 in Newbury Park

4.36 in Ventura

4.22 in Thousand Oaks

3.96 in Piru

Orange County

3-day totals as of 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service:

3.11 in Anaheim Hills

2.99 in Fullerton

2.80 in Anahiem

2.60 in Garden Grove

2.59 in Costa Mesa

2.48 in Yorba Linda

2.48 in Huntington Beach

2.05 in Brea Olinda

1.54 in Santa Ana (John Wayne Airport)

Riverside County

3.24 in Corona (Prado Dam)

2.17 in Lake Elsinore

1.89 in Norco

1.77 in Perris

1.64 in Riverside

1.46 in Temecula

1.43 in Lake Matthews

1.11 in Palm Springs

San Bernardino County