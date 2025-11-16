Southern California storms expected to continue with showers into Monday

The storms in Southern California were predicted to slow by the middle of the day Sunday, but the rainy weather isn't going anywhere just yet, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's rainfall wasn't predicted to reach the levels of Saturday's downpours. The NWS said Sunday would mark the end of the current system, with showers throughout the day across the region.

Most of Sunday's rain was expected in the morning hours, with totals remaining under one-quarter of an inch. As the day moves into its afternoon and evening hours, the showers would become scattered, bringing low totals with them.

After Sunday's showers wrap-up, however, a new cold front was expected to move into the region. Beginning with the Central Coast in the early hours of Monday morning, the system will make its way south, bringing a few hours of steady rainfall to Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Residents of inland, lower elevation cities can expect up to one inch of additional rainfall between 4 a.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NWS.

All evacuation and flood warnings lifted

A lengthy list of evacuations and flood warnings were lifted by the NWS by 6 p.m. Saturday. No new warnings were issued for Sunday as rain totals were expected to come in below the previous day's.

Flood Advisories were in effect in parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties on Sunday morning, as rain was still in the region, but they were all expected to expire by 9:15 a.m.