Racing fans, old and new, return to Long Beach for Acura Grand Prix

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been a fixture in Southern California since 1975. This year the field consists of drivers from 15 different countries, including eight from the United States.

After being cancelled in 2020 to the coronavirus pandemic, the event returned in 2021. However, racing fans who attend the race annually said it didn't feel the same as it did before COVID-19 changed the way we live.

But this year, the biggest event of the year for the City of Long Beach felt like old times.

"It's a great time you watch race cars something you don't see often...cool to bring kiddos experience some racing up close," Dave Hellman told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine on Sunday.

Hellman has been attending the Long Beach Grand Prix every since 1998. Except for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's nice to get back to what we're doing pre-pandemic. It's good," Hellman said.

Robert Orendain has been going to the race since the 1980s.

"The 80s we watched AJ Floyd & Al Unser Jr. here," Orendain said. "Yea the city does a really good job it's so well put together."

This year's event served as a unique experience for first timers.

"It's really hard to process who is going where CBS2 they're always pulling over but I think it's really interesting," Destiny Thomas said.

American driver Josef Newgarden won the race on Sunday, winning in Long Beach for the first time.