Protesters demonstrate inside Los Angeles Home Depot

Protesters demonstrated inside a Los Angeles Home Depot on Friday afternoon.

The group said they were advocating for undocumented workers as part of May Day demonstrations, whic is also known as International Workers' Day.

Protesters are demanding that the hardware store chain protect day laborers against future arrests and deportations after last year's uptick in immigration enforcement operations, some of which happened outside of Home Depot locations in Southern California.

"As ICE agents have tragically arrested hundreds of innocent men and women throughout southern California in Home Depot parking lots since the raids originally began here in June 2025, Home Depot has been silent, and has made no effort to provide day laborers with safer alternative locations in which to meet potential clients," protesters wrote in a statement.

In response, a Home Depot spokesperson wrote that the company is not notified when immigration enforcement operations take place.

"We aren't coordinating with ICE or Border Patrol," the spokesperson wrote. "We cannot legally interfere with federal enforcement agencies, including preventing them from coming into our stores and parking lots."

The protesters left the store after the Los Angeles Police Department arrived and escorted them off the property.

This was one of several demonstrations throughout LA County, with thousands of people marching down downtown LA streets earlier in the day.

Protesters gathered outside the Edward R. Boybal Federal Building in downtown LA later in the afternoon, a common meeting place for past anti-ICE protests.