Fight for workers' rights takes shape in downtown LA May Day march

A downtown Los Angeles rally and march for May Day, also known as International Workers' Day, kicked off Friday morning, with thousands flooding the streets.

The day's event kicked off at 10 a.m. at MacArthur Park, with participants marching three miles to Gloria Molina Grand Park.

Janitors, security officers, airport workers, and stadium and arena workers with SEIU-USWW joined a broad coalition of labor unions, immigrant rights groups, civil rights organizations, and faith leaders for the day of protest event.

According to event organizers, speakers at the Grand Park rally will include SEIU-USWW President David Huerta, a janitor, and a security officer, speaking on issues such as immigration reform and workers' rights.

The California Highway Patrol advised that multiple freeway ramps are closed in the downtown area, beginning Friday at 10:30 a.m.

May Day events involving labor and immigrant rights groups are taking place across the nation and around the world on May 1, a day of protest. May Day finds its origins in the United States, dating back to 1884, when a national federation of unions campaigned to establish an eight-hour workday by May 1, 1886.