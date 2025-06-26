Dozens protest Children's Hospital LA decision to end gender-affirming care

Dozens of people protested outside Children's Hospital Los Angeles and demanded that the medical center reverse its decision to shut down its gender-affirming programs.

"I have so many people who are being affected by this," said teen Sage Pitchnik, who is transgender. "This place saved my life so many times. I wouldn't be here without it."

In an internal email shared with CBS News Los Angeles, the CHLA administration stated that it had to close its Center for Transyouth Health and Development and terminate its gender-affirming surgical program in July due to the "increasingly severe impacts of federal administrative actions and proposed policies." In January, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at cutting federal support for certain types of gender-affirming care for people under 19 years old.

"We had to sit down with my daughter today and it was hard," parent Jessie Thorn said. "It's hard to explain that there are people in the world who don't want her to see the doctor."

CHLA provided care to more than 3,000 transgender youth and people up to 25 years old through its Center for Transyouth Health and Development.

"In the end, this painful and difficult decision was driven by the need to safeguard CHLA's ability to operate amid significant external pressures beyond our control," the internal email from earlier this month stated.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center organized rallies every Thursday leading up to the closure. Each rally will feature speakers from the community and families who have been affected by the closure.

"LA County does not have enough gender care providers to address every patient and their individual case," community organizer Maria Do said. "This is going to put a big stress on our system."

CHLA staff said it will help patients find new providers.