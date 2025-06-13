Watch CBS News
Children's Hospital Los Angeles to close trans youth center

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles is set to close its Center for Transyouth Health and Development next month because of "increasingly severe impacts of federal administrative actions and proposed policies."

In an internal email shared with CBS News Los Angeles, the CHLA administration said there is no viable alternative to closing the center along with its Gender-Affirming Care surgical program.

President Trump signed an executive order in January aimed at cutting federal support for certain types of gender-affirming care for people under age 19.

"In the end, this painful and difficult decision was driven by the need to safeguard CHLA's ability to operate amid significant external pressures beyond our control," the hospital email stated.

A stream of challenges led to the decision to close the center, including "significant operational, legal, and financial risks stemming from the shifting policy landscape at both the state and federal levels."

Noting California's budget crisis, President Trump's executive orders, proposed federal legislation and rulemaking, and growing economic uncertainty, CHLA said each of these alone is a problem, but combined they make the situation "dire."

The hospital said it began notifying patients of the closure and CHLA care teams are helping patients to find potential alternative providers.

"CHLA will explore reassigning impacted employees to other roles within the hospital based on needs and available funding," the email stated.

