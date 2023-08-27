Watch CBS News
Probe underway following officer-involved shooting in Northridge

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in Northridge Sunday following an officer-involved shooting. 

The incident unfolded just after 11:10 a.m. in the 18400 block of Malden Street. 

There, officers responded to a call of a man with a knife. Upon arrival, an officer-involved shooting occurred. It remains unclear what led up to the shooting. 

Police said the area of Canby Avenue and Chase Street will be impacted for several hours.

No further details were immediately available. 

First published on August 27, 2023 / 12:31 PM

