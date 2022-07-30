Possible weekend showers, thunderstorms in Southland

A chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted this weekend, especially in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, as well as the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel Valleys, where there are flood watches in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy downpours are possible. The chance for storms decreases by Monday, with only a slight chance for rainfall in the mountains and Antelope Valley.

Flood watches are in effect until at least 11 p.m. Saturday for much of Riverside County and portions of San Diego County.

Dangerous rip currents and breaking wave from 3 to 6 feet prompted a beach hazards statement through Wednesday afternoon for the Malibu coast and other LA County beaches.

Surfers and swimmers were advised to remain out of the water due to the hazardous conditions, avoid rock jetties during these conditions or stay near occupied lifeguard towers.

Weekend temperatures remained high, hovering in the 70s to mid-80s from the beaches to downtown LA, and exceeding 90 degrees in many valley areas. In the Antelope Valley, temperatures approached 100 degrees.

More typical midsummer weather is expected for the balance of the week, with night through morning low clouds in coastal areas, and temperatures within a few degrees of normal, forecasters said.