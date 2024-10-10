Watch CBS News
Local News

Shooting closes northbound 5 Freeway near East Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A shooting forced the California Highway Patrol to close the northbound 5 Freeway near East Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department initially arrived at the scene near Lorena Street after drivers reported a car crash along the highway. When firefighters arrived, they found two people one of whom was dead. The other was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. 

CHP Investigators said the victim remains in an unknown condition. Witnesses told officers three suspects drove off after the shooting. 

It's unclear when the freeway will reopen. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.