Shooting closes northbound 5 Freeway near East Los Angeles

A shooting forced the California Highway Patrol to close the northbound 5 Freeway near East Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department initially arrived at the scene near Lorena Street after drivers reported a car crash along the highway. When firefighters arrived, they found two people one of whom was dead. The other was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

CHP Investigators said the victim remains in an unknown condition. Witnesses told officers three suspects drove off after the shooting.

It's unclear when the freeway will reopen.