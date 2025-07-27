Possible shooting at Encino home sparks outrage amongst neighbors in midst of crime wave

Just two weeks after "American Idol" producer Robin Kaye and her husband were shot and killed in their Encino home, another possible shooting next door has outraged neighbors who are struggling to feel safe in the midst of a concerning wave of crime affecting their neighborhood.

Hundreds of people flooded the White Oak Avenue home for a party that had to be broken up by police late Saturday night, shown in cell phone video captured by neighbors. They say that the house has been a constant issue, and despite complaints, nothing has yet been done.

"This party house would've been shut down in Beverly Hills, would've been shut down in Burbank, but in LA you can break the law and there's no consequences," said Rob Glushon, the president of the Encino Property Owners Association. "We're very supportive of LAPD, but honestly they need to be tougher. This is an example of when something gets out of control because the law doesn't get enforced when the problem starts."

Police were called to the home for reports of a disturbance, but they said there was no evidence of a shooting upon investigation. Community members say that the homeowner has been cited several times in the past for hosting loud and unruly parties, but they want the city attorney to file misdemeanor criminal charges against him, as they believe he's been renting the property out for parties.

It's just the latest issue in a growing trend that has seen the neighborhood plagued by break-ins, burglaries, robberies and murder. A community meeting days after the deadly double-shooting brought hundreds of concerned neighbors in front of law enforcement and city leaders who said changes were being made.

Hours later, two homes were targeted in attempted burglaries, including one at a home belonging to former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp.

Neighbors say that that the party house is emblematic of Encino's problems in dealing with lawlessness.

"That just kind of talks to the issue that we have in this whole community, where there's so many awful things going on, the burglaries and party houses and even murders," said Roy Nwaisser, president of the Encino Neighborhood Council. "It really does break my heart."

In recent days, neighbors have banded together to hire armed security patrols and take weapons training.

"We are gathered together to learn and practice and exercise how to protect yourself inside your house and how to use guns," said one woman who wished not to be identified. "Most people I know here, they purchase the guns right now."

Their new steps come at the same time that LAPD says they've increased patrols in the area, included officers on horseback. In coming days, residents will join a zoom meeting with Mayor Karen Bass, their Los Angeles City Council representative and more LAPD officers to give a list of demands.