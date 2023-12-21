Pomona man arrested for stealing fire hydrants

A Pomona man has been arrested in connection with the theft of multiple fire hydrants from Chino Hills earlier in December.

Ian Cube, 46, was taken into custody on Monday after investigators from both the Chino Hills Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department were able to identify is involvement by using video surveillance from areas where the fire hydrants were taken.

A statement from SBSD notes that the fire hydrants were taken from near Chino Hills High School on Dec. 14.

During their investigation, detectives identified Cube's white Toyota Tacoma as a vehicle of interest. They located the car in Chino Hills on Monday and he was detained briefly after deputies performed a traffic stop.

Related: Suspects steal 4 fire hydrants in the Norwalk area, leaving water spouting

Deputies discovered evidence related to the stolen fire hydrants in the back of Cube's truck, the statement noted. Additionally, a search warrant for Cube's home revealed additional evidence related to the stolen hydrants.

He was booked for grand theft and is currently being investigated for a similar incident in Chino Hills that happened on Oct. 17, when several fire hydrants were taken from a shopping center in the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (909) 364-2000.