Suspects steal 4 fire hydrants in the Norwalk area, leaving water spouting

Four fire hydrants in Norwalk stolen overnight

Two men are suspected of stealing four fire hydrants, leaving water bursting into the air late Thursday night in the Norwalk area.

Firefighters and LA County Sheriff deputies responded to several sheared fire hydrant calls in a commercial area northeast of Alondra Boulevard and Bloomfield Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday, according to the Norwalk Sheriff's Station.

Geysers shot out of the hydrants' bases, and since the gushing water wasn't the result of vehicle accidents, it was quickly determined the hydrants were stolen.

It is believed the suspects intentionally ran over each hydrant before lifting them into their vehicle.

The suspects were seen fleeing southbound on Shoemaker Avenue in a Honda CRV.