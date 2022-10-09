Police step up patrols in Long Beach after series of overnight burglaries

Police in Long Beach are stepping up patrols after three homes were hit in a series of overnight burglaries.

Two happened on the city's eastside near Long Beach State Friday night. At one home, police say the suspects smashed a sliding door and made off with jewelry. At another home, someone called 9-1-1 to report three suspicious men in their backyard.

In another incident, police say the suspects pried open a door at a home on Country Club Drive and Stewart Way and stole jewelry.

Neighbors say they are not surprised to hear about the new break-ins.

"Every time I leave my house, I think someone else will be there by the time I get back," said Brenda Leymaster, a resident.

Police say detectives are investigating the crimes and are working to determine whether the incidents are related.