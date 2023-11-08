Police seeking help identifying suspect who fatally beat man in Koreatown

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man who beat another man to death in Koreatown in late October.

Still images of the suspect via surveillance footage. Los Angeles Police Department

The attack happened back on October 30 at around 7:40 p.m., when the 59-year-old victim was attacked by an unidentified man near Wilshire Boulevard and Kingsley Drive, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department officials.

During their preliminary investigation, police learned that the suspect continued to beat the man until bystanders intervened. He then took off on foot, heading northbound on Kingsley Drive.

The injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He died on Monday, a week after the attack occurred.

As they continue to investigate the incident, police have released a description of the suspect, a man between 30 and 30 years old who is 6 feet1 inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. They say that he had tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and near his right eye.

Anyone who has more information on the incident or the suspect's identity is urged to contact investigators at (213) 382-9470.