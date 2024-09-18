Police looking for robbers who broke into a Whittier home while a mother showered

Police are looking for robbers who broke into a Whittier home late Tuesday night as a mother showered, sending her teenage children to run to the neighbors for help.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a home on Leffingwell Road near Tigrina Avenue for a robbery call. The mother said she was in the shower when masked and armed suspects broke into her house and they wouldn't let her get dressed. She said they hit her in the head and as she screamed, her children jumped out windows and ran next door to call for help.

The Family said someone tried to steal their car numerous times months ago, so the woman offered the suspects her keys but they demanded cash and jewelry.

Detectives are combing through security camera footage from several neighboring homes to identify the suspects. It is believed the suspects got into a car that was waiting.

Paramedics treated the woman, and she is said to be physically okay.