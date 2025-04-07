Police launch investigation after multiple Boyle Heights businesses broken into overnight

Police are searching for a group of suspects who broke into multiple businesses at a Boyle Heights strip mall early Monday morning.

The string of burglaries were reported to Los Angeles Police Department officers at around 5 a.m., all targeting stores in the 3400 block of Whittier Boulevard, they said.

Though it hasn't been made clear which businesses were specifically targeted, aerial footage showed investigators surveying the area where a Little Caesars, a Wing Stop, a Subway, a some shop, an insurance center and a boba shop were located.

Police said that the suspects mashed the glass doors or windows of some of the businesses to gain entry.

No information has been provided on any arrests or suspects being sought for the crimes. Investigators will search for evidence and possible surveillance camera footage as they continue their preliminary probe.