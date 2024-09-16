Police continue search for person of interest in Canoga Park hit-and-run crash that left one critical

Police searching for person of interest in Canoga Park hit-and-run crash that left one critical

Police have released new security video of a "person of interest" connected to a hit-and-run in August that left a person in critical condition in Canoga Park.

The crash happened on Aug. 3 at around 1 a.m. on Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just north of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was around then that "a white Acura 4-door sedan traveling northbound on TopangaCanyon Boulevard ... sideswiped a gray 2022 BMW sedan, causing the driver of the BMW to lose control and collide with a pole," said the LAPD statement.

Instead of stopping, the driver continued, leaving the BMW driver behind. They were hospitalized with severe injuries, police said.

On Monday, investigators released some footage of a "person of interest" whom they are searching for as part of the case. He was seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt outside of a business the morning of the crash.

The city of Los Angeles has offered up to $25,000 as a reward for anyone who has information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver.

A full video released by LAPD can be seen here.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD at (818) 644-8024.