Investigators hopeful dashcam footage will help them find West Hills hit-and-run driver

Los Angeles police have released video of a hit-and-run driver who left another motorist critically injured in West Hills over the weekend.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. on Topanga Canyon Boulevard just north of Parthenia Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

"A white Acura 4-door sedan traveling northbound on Topanga Canyon Boulevard ... sideswiped a gray 2022 BMW sedan, causing the driver of the BMW to lose control and collide with a pole," said the police statement.

The driver of the Acura then fled from the area without stopping to help the other driver, police said.

Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital for treatment on injuries considered to be severe.

On Friday, investigators released dashcam video from another car driving behind the collision, hopeful that the footage can help them identify the suspect.

The video shows the white car as it hurtles past the driver with the dashcam, just moments before it appears to try and split two cars driving down the two-lane street. The collision sends one of the cars veering off the road, where it can be seen driving down the embankment before slamming into the pole.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 is offered by the city of Los Angeles for any information that helps lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run suspect in a non-fatal crash.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (818) 644-8114.