Police bolster security at Del Amo Fashion Center for "planned takeover" on Saturday

Police in Torrance have announced that they will bolster security at the Del Amo Fashion Center over the weekend after learning of a "planned takeover" at the popular shopping center.

"I wanted to make our community aware of information we received about a planned 'takeover' by 'youth from around the county,'" said Torrance Police Chief Jay Hart in a statement on Friday. "We have seen this type of activity play out in community after community. Most recently, the 'takeover' at the Pike (in Long Beach) led to outbreaks of violence and a shooting nearby."

Hart is referring to a planned fight between a woman and a juvenile girl last weekend at The Pike Outlets in Long Beach, which drew a massive gathering of youths after the event was posted about on social media.

After police broke up the fight and the crowd scattered, they received reports of a shooting. They rushed to the scene and found a 16-year-old boy suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. No arrests have yet been made but the teen is said to be recovering.

Hart's message said that Torrance Police Department had taken "proactive steps to enhance safety and staffing around the Del Amo Fashion Center."

He warned that there may be road closures around the shopping center on Saturday.

"We remain committed, in partnership with Del Amo Fashion Center leadership, to providing a safe experience for all visitors. We will not accept criminal behavior, our Department will have zero tolerance for those who come to our community and cause harm."

The Del Amo Fashion Center has a "Youth Supervision Policy," which requires all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parents or adult 21 over over after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"It is time for us to all come together to offer these children an alternative to violence and disorder. We need our partners in the schools, in our places of worship, in community based organizations, and at home to come alongside these kids and guide them to the path of being a good citizen and a good neighbor," Hart said. "investment in our youth is an investment in making our communities thrive. This is our job together!"

Anyone who may know more about the planned events is asked to contact TPD at (310) 328-3456.