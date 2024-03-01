Del Amo Fashion Center begins its teen supervision policy Friday to curb unruly behavior

Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance begins its youth supervision policy Friday and management says those who don't follow the rules will be asked to leave the property.

The shopping center posted on its website that the policy was created following feedback from the community and city leaders.

It requires anyone under the age of 18 to leave the property by 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless they are joined by a parent or an adult 21 or older.

The mall has seen problems with brawls and unruly groups, most recently resulting in a massive police response and the shopping center being forced to close early.

On Saturday, Dec. 30 there was an afternoon fight among a group of teens, and problems rolled into the evening as the crowd continued to grow, prompting police to close streets and the shopping center early.

Several arrests were made, according to the Torrance Police Department.

In the summer of 2023, a large group of teens brawling prompted the Torrance Police to ask for assistance from neighboring departments. The shopping center did not close early, but many businesses locked their doors while the incident was happening.

The policy allows one adult to accompany up to four underage guests, and the teens must always remain in the company of the adult.

"Adults are responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany," the policy states.

People who don't have acceptable identification, or do not follow the shopping center's youth supervision policy will be asked to leave the property. The policy states that proper identification includes a state-issued driver's license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must include a photograph and date of birth.

Underage teens who work at the mall will be permitted to work past 3 p.m., but they will be required to leave the mall or be accompanied by an adult once their shift ends.