Some streets surrounding Del Amo Fashion Center close as police respond to large crowd

By Julie Sharp

Some streets surrounding the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance have been closed Saturday evening as police respond to "a large crowd.

The Torrance Police Department sent out a notification which said that portions of Carson Street, Madrona Avenue, Amie Avenue and Del Amo Circle East are closed as police respond.

There are several reports that there was a plan on social media for a few hundred teens to meet up at the mall.

Customers can be seen leaving the Del Amo Fashion Center as a large police response surrounds the mall area KCAL News

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. As SKYCal flew over the scene around 6 p.m., customers were seen leaving the mall en masse.

This story is developing

First published on December 30, 2023 / 5:47 PM PST

