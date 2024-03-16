Watch CBS News
Brawl breaks out in midst of mob of youths at the Pike Outlets in Long Beach; teenager shot nearby

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police were called to the Pike Outlets in Long Beach on Saturday after a brawl broke out in the midst of a huge mob of teenagers. 

The gathering, which was announced on social media, caught the attention of Long Beach Police Department, which led them to deploy additional officers to the area "to promote safety for all visitors and deter unlawful activity, according to a statement from the department. 

screenshot-2024-03-16-at-9-14-24-pm.png
Police detaining one of the two people involved in the fight.  @TheMCRaiderShow/X

At around 5:40 p.m., officers reportedly observed a fight break out between one of the juvenile girls in the crowd and a female adult near Bay Street and Aquarium Way, according to the statement. 

Video from the scene shows dozens of people running both towards and away from the scuffle outside of the popular shopping center.

They quickly broke up the altercation and arrested both of the participants. 

"Businesses in the Pike chose to close early out of an abundance of caution," LBPD's statement said. 

Nearly an hour after the fight, officers were called to E. 1st Street and The Promenade after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. 

They arrived to find a male juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the shooting and locate a possible suspect. 

As a result, the department has called for increased patrols in the area throughout the evening. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 9:19 PM PDT

