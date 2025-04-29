Polanco has 2 homers, 5 RBIs as Mariners beat Angels 5-3

Jorge Polanco hit two home runs and drove in five runs as the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The first blast from Polanco was a three-run shot in the second to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead. Polanco then had a two-run shot off reliever Jose Fermin — his ninth homer of the season — to make it 5-1 in the seventh. Polanco — the American League's reigning player of the week — was already on a tear, going 8 for 17 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs in five games last week.

It was enough for Seattle starter Bryce Miller, who gave up two hits in five scoreless innings and struck out six. Miller needed to be sharp, too, considering Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz was solid over six innings outside of yielding Polanco's first homer.

Logan O'Hoppe had a solo homer in the top of the seventh for the Angels, and they scored two in the eighth on run-scoring doubles by Nolan Schanuel and Jorge Soler.

Andrés Muñoz got the last three outs for his 11th save to give the Mariners their 17th win of the season and fifth victory in six games.

Key moment

Shortly after two Mariners hitters reached base on walks and with two outs in the second inning, Polanco got a sinker over the outside corner from Kochanowicz and rifled it over the right-center field wall.

Key stat

Polanco is the first Mariners player with two multi-homer games within a three-game span since Cal Raleigh did so last season. Polanco is also the first Mariners player with two multi-home run games before the end of April since Nelson Cruz in 2015.

Up next

Seattle RHP Emerson Hancock (1-1, 7.71) starts Wednesday against Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.60) in the finale of the two-game series.