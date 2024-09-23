Man convicted in murder of rapper PnB Rock given 30 years to life in prison sentence

A Los Angeles County judge sentenced the man convicted in the murder of rapper PnB Rock to 31 years to life in prison on Monday.

Last month, a jury found Freddie Lee Trone, 42, guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery.

Prosecutors said Trone directed his 17-year-old son to shoot and kill PnB Rock while he ate at a South Los Angeles Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles in 2022. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was eating with his fiancée when Trone's son walked into the restaurant and demanded the musician's jewelry.

FILE- Rapper PnB Rock seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo

The teen shot Allen, who later died at a local hospital.

Trone denied having anything to do with the robbery and murder, even testifying that he wasn't there the day it happened. The video showed Trone in the parking lot of the restaurant about 30 minutes before the shooting. Trone testified that he had reason to be there because he was hustling business for his nearby beauty shop.

Prosecutors also charged Trone's now 19-year-old son. He remains in custody as a judge decides if he is competent to stand trial.

During last month's hearing, the jury also found co-defendant Tremont Jones guilty of two robbery counts and conspiracy to commit robbery related to the same 2022 incident. Jones was not charged with murder.

The court sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

PnB Rock, a Philadelphia native, was best known for his 2016 hit "Selfish" and for guest appearances on other artists' songs such as YFN Lucci's "Everyday We Lit" and Ed Sheeran's "Cross Me" with Chance the Rapper.