PnB Rock fatally shot at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles in South Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot while dining at a Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m. at the restaurant located on W. Manchester Avenue. They believe it was an attempted robbery of Philadelphia-based rapper PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen.

Allen was taken to a hospital following the shooting, where he was later pronounced dead. He was 30 years old.

Investigators could be seen scouring both the inside of the restaurant as well as the outside as they continued to survey the area.

They disclosed that the suspect walked through the front doors before directly approaching Allen, who was eating with a woman believed to be his girlfriend. A verbal altercation started just moments before shots were fired and the suspect fled from the scene in a getaway car.

"As they were eating, at least one suspect approached them with a firearm and demanded the victim's property," said LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz. "There was some sort of verbal exchange at this point, we were not able to get audio in the investigation. Then, the suspect shot the victim several times. The victim then fell to the ground and the suspect removed some items from the victim."

There was no information on a suspect or the vehicle used immediately available.

Fans of PnB Rock began to arrive at the scene after police cleared the investigation area to pay their respects.

Rapper Nicki Minaj tweeted her thoughts on the incident, saying "After Pop Smoke there's no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details