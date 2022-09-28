Suspect identified in murder of rapper PNB Rock

A suspect in the murder of rapper PNB Rock was identified Wednesday by police, who released his image to the public for help finding him.

(credit: LAPD)

Freddie Lee Trone was identified as a person involved in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen. The rapper was having lunch at Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles on Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend on Sept. 12 when they were robbed and shot.

According to the LAPD, the suspect shot PNB Rock and removed some of his property, then demanded his girlfriend's belongings. The suspect took off in a waiting vehicle, police said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Rapper PnB Rock is seen arriving to the Palm Angels Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo

PNB Rock was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to LAPD Chief Michel Moore, PNB Rock's girlfriend had posted a geo-tagged to Instagram of them eating at the restaurant just before the shooting. The post has since been deleted, but not before raising questions about the dangers of posting real-time locations on social media, especially after the 2020 murder of rapper Pop Smoke in the Hollywood Hills.

Trone is considered armed and dangerous, and police say anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information about Trone or the shooting can contact South Bureau Homicide Divisions Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at (323) 786-5146.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.