Plenty Fire burns 65 acres during grueling heat in Santa Clarita

Firefighters try to extinguish brush fire near Santa Clarita

Firefighters try to extinguish brush fire near Santa Clarita

Firefighters try to extinguish brush fire near Santa Clarita

Firefighters rushed to the Santa Clarita Valley after a brush fire burned about 40 acres.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not issue any evacuations immediately after the Plenty Fire started. As of 4:30 p.m., homes were not threatened.

The department requested an ambulance as a precaution after one of the crew members felt weak and dizzy. Paramedics took two firefighters due to the punishing heat.

At the time of the fire, it was more than 100 degrees in Santa Clarita.