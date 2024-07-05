Watch CBS News
Plenty Fire burns 65 acres during grueling heat in Santa Clarita

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Firefighters try to extinguish brush fire near Santa Clarita
Firefighters try to extinguish brush fire near Santa Clarita 01:51

Firefighters rushed to the Santa Clarita Valley after a brush fire burned about 40 acres. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not issue any evacuations immediately after the Plenty Fire started. As of 4:30 p.m., homes were not threatened. 

The department requested an ambulance as a precaution after one of the crew members felt weak and dizzy. Paramedics took two firefighters due to the punishing heat.

At the time of the fire, it was more than 100 degrees in Santa Clarita. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

