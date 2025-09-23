Playa del Rey residents have mixed feelings as coyote sightings become more regular

Playa del Rey residents address concerns as coyote sightings become more regular

A recent uptick in coyote sightings in Playa del Rey has drawn mixed reactions from residents in recent weeks.

Though scenic beach cities aren't strangers to wildlife, the coyotes' presence is noted as they're seemingly prowling the area at every hour of the day, residents say.

"We walk the neighborhood a lot. Mostly in the mornings, I've seen the coyotes," said one woman while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles.

It's unclear what triggered the increase in the creature's presence, but there are plenty of theories as to why. One theory suggests that construction in a nearby open field has brought them out more often and closer to densely populated areas.

Most of Southern California has seen a similar trend, which many attribute to ongoing development across the region. In recent years, troubling incidents concerning coyotes have been noted in the San Fernando Valley, Woodland Hills, Carson and Huntington Beach, where a coyote bit a toddler on the face in 2022.

Some other residents believe that January's devastating wildfires, and many of the other brush fires that impact the area annually, play a factor in coyotes' habits.

Regardless of the cause, however, Playa del Rey residents are adapting to the newest additions to their neighborhood, noting that attacks on humans are very rare.

"I always carry pepper spray with me, just in case," said one man.

Others said they just cross the street, walk faster or carry a baton to fend off the coyote if they must.