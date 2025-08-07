Coyote attacks young boy during softball tournament in Carson

A little boy from Carson has bite wounds all over his body after a coyote attacked him during a youth softball tournament.

Enoch Palomar, 6, said he's not feeling much better two days after the harrowing experience. He has multiple deep puncture wounds on both of his thighs, back, and the back of his head. He had to get 20 stitches and several rabies shots afterwards.

"I ran as fast as I can. I tripped on a rock and then it jumped and bit," Enoch Palomar said. "It felt like pain, like I got bit from a wolf."

After seeing what was happening, Enoch's mom, Melissa Palomar, ran to her son and scared the coyote away.

"I'm glad I was there to see my kid and run to the rescue, but it could have been a tragedy," Melissa Palomar said.

In response to the coyote attack, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes sent a written statement expressing her condolences to Enoch Palomar and his family.

"The City of Carson is deeply saddened by the incident," Davis-Holmes wrote. "Our thoughts are with him and his family during this difficult time. Coyotes are a known presence in our region, and the City continues to take proactive measures to protect residents."

Melissa Palomar said the California Department of Fish and Wildlife took her son's shirt for the investigation. They hope it will help them identify and trap the coyote that attacked her son.

"I hope the city does something and they're accountable for it," Melissa Palomar said. "I know it's a wildlife and we can't control them, but I hope they do something to have parents alerted."