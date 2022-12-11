Watch CBS News
Coyote that attacked two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills captured, euthanized

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The coyote who attacked a two-year-old girl in Woodland Hills last week was captured and euthanized by wildlife officials. 

According to California Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers worked around the clock in attempts to capture the animal, which bit and dragged a two-year-old child on Dec. 2 in broad daylight. 

"On Dec. 9, our partners at the USDA Wildlife Services worked with wildlife officers and successfully trapped a coyote in the immediate vicinity off the street where the attack occurred," said Patrick Foy, the Public Information Officer with California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Foy said that a DNA sample was taken of the coyote and compared to a sample that officers had taken from the girls' pants, which came back as a perfect match.

"The coyote was euthanized," Foy said. 

The girl's mother, Shira Eliyaheo, spoke with CBS reporters last week, noting that the girl was recovering at home after receiving treatment and getting a rabies shot at a nearby hospital. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 6:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

