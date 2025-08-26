Pico Rivera family mourns 13-year-old killed outside gas station while waiting for mother to finish work

Family members are mourning the death of a 13-year-old boy who was shot outside of a Pico Rivera gas station over the weekend while he waited for his mother to finish her work shift.

It happened just before midnight on Saturday, outside of the 76 station located on the 8800 block of Whittier Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and found the teen, Saith Mendez, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saith Mendez, the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot while waiting for his mother to finish work at a Pico Rivera gas station over the weekend. GoFundMe

Family members remember Mendez as a bright-eyed and curious boy who was shy but full of love. They say that he adored his mother and prided himself on being her protector after his father died several months ago. That's why he was there waiting for her to finish her shift that night, they said.

As their investigation continues, detectives have shared more information on the disturbing incident.

They say that the suspect, only identified as a man in his 20s, approached Mendez with no warning. They had no argument and no robbery occurred before the man pulled the trigger, detectives said.

Family members have started a GoFundMe in hopes of raising money to pay for Mendez's funeral. It can be found by searching for the keywords "Funeral Fund for Saith's Heartbroken Family."