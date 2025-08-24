13-year-old boy shot, killed outside Pico Rivera gas station

A teenager was shot and killed in the area of a popular shopping center in Pico Rivera on Saturday night, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 8800 block of Whittier Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 13-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be publicly identified.

Authorities said the boy was waiting for a family to finish a shift at a nearby gas station when a suspect approached him. No robbery or argument led up to the shooting, police said.

No additional details have been revealed.

Authorities said this shooting was not connected to another homicide that took place about two miles down the road at a different gas station in Pico Rivera on Friday.