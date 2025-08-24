Watch CBS News
Local News

13-year-old boy shot, killed outside Pico Rivera gas station

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A teenager was shot and killed in the area of a popular shopping center in Pico Rivera on Saturday night, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 8800 block of Whittier Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. 

Upon arrival, deputies found a 13-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He's yet to be publicly identified.

Authorities said the boy was waiting for a family to finish a shift at a nearby gas station when a suspect approached him. No robbery or argument led up to the shooting, police said.

No additional details have been revealed.

Authorities said this shooting was not connected to another homicide that took place about two miles down the road at a different gas station in Pico Rivera on Friday.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue