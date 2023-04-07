Person of interested detained for massive Westlake apartment fire

Authorities have detained a person of interest who might be involved with starting an apartment fire in the Westlake District that displaced around 37 people.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire around 8:18 p.m. on Thursday in 1500 block of West Cambria Street where heavy fire was reported in the attic.

The structure contained approximately seven units, according to LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange, who said 74 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 45 minutes.

Investigators say the two-story apartment building caught fire after flames spread from a nearby tree. The fire fully consumed the attic, with partial involvement of the second floor, where firefighters prevented it from burning down into any first-floor units.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.