Police search for serial arsonist in Mount Washington

Authorities are searching for a suspect who has been starting multiple fires in a Mt. Washington neighborhood.

The last fire was set about a week ago to some trees outside a home.

The home owner shared some security video of the fire, showing how intense the flames were. He also tried to put out the fire himself before the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived to the scene.

"It makes me nervous. I just want to know why? What is the point of setting these fires. This isn't a game, people live very close to these trees that were intentionally set on fire," said Walker Moguel, lives in Mt. Washington.

The fire blew out a window, but was contained before reaching the home.

Authorities said the incidents started happening about 2 weeks ago and they believe the suspect is responsible for setting around 22 fires in the area.

The fires started in Silver Lake and moved northbound to the Mount Washington area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has been actively investigating these incidents by going through security camera footage and talking to residents in the area.

Luckily, there have been no reports of injuries or extensive property damage.