Person in custody after allegedly starting fire in Hollywood Hills

A person is in custody after police said they started a fire in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday.

The brush fire was reported at about 12:25 p.m. adjacent to the Runyon Canyon Road Hiking Path in Runyon Canyon Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A response from about 53 firefighters quickly took care of the flames and extinguished the blaze.

Meanwhile, a group of citizens held a man who allegedly started the fire until law enforcement officers arrived.

The L.A. Police Department later confirmed to CBS News Los Angeles that a person was taken into custody. It wasn't yet clear as of Sunday evening what charges, if any, the person would be facing. Their identity was not immediately revealed.

No additional details were immediately made available.