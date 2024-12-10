Pepperdine University under shelter-in-place orders as Franklin Fire burns near campus

The campus community at Pepperdine University was instructed to shelter in place early Tuesday morning after the Franklin Fire which has burned over 1,800 acres in the Malibu Canyon approached the campus.

At 1:09 a.m. the administration posted on X the university was activating its shelter-in-place protocol. Everyone on campus was instructed to shelter in the Tyler Camus Center or Payson Library.

Pepperdine University alerted its campus community to shelter in place as the Franklin Fire in the Malibu Canyon threatened the campus on Dec. 10. The fire got closer and closer to school buildings and students housing as winds intensified. KCAL News

The university canceled all classes and final exams for Tuesday.

"At about 11 [p.m.] we started getting all these alarms and notifications that we had to move to a safer area," said Matt Morrison, a student at Pepperdine. "My RA's came to me, I was in my dorm prepping for finals and so I came to the library, met with some friends and we've kind of been here since."

The university advised its members to follow university instructions despite evacuation orders issued by the city of Malibu and other areas. The administration stated that their "protocol is approved by LA County Fire and executed with their cooperation."

The fire pushed passed Pepperdine by 3:30 a.m. but embers and hotspots continued to flare up near campus vegetation.

"The fire got really close to campus. It was kind of scary how close the fire was," Morrison said.

Intense flames started on Dec. 9 in the Malibu Canyon area threatening homes and Pepperdine Univerity. The Franklin Fire jumped onto Pacifci Coast Highway prompting several road closures in the area. KCAL News

A junior from New York said she had never experienced anything like this. She was also studying for finals when she received a notification that she needed to head to the library.

"The Wi-Fi is out; the power is out. We are really just in a time of hectic and craziness," she said.

Much of the Malibu area remains without power as fire crews continue to battle the flames.

The fire continues to burn along parts of Pacific Coast Highway and flames could intensify as winds pick up throughout the day. Road closures remain on parts of Pacific Coast Highway, La Virgenes and Malibu Canyon Road.