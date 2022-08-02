Watch CBS News
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m. 

California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation. 

As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene. 

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 2, 2022 / 5:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

