Pedestrian struck and killed on I-10 Freeway
Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a car on the I-10 Freeway in Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
The incident was first reported in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the La Brea Avenue area just before 4 a.m.
California Highway Patrol officers dispatched to the scene located a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained to cooperate with the investigation.
As a result, CHP issued a Sigalert for four lanes as they continued to survey the scene.
