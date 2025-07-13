Pedestrian struck and killed by suspected DUI driver in Huntington Beach

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Huntington Beach on Saturday, according to police.

It happened at around 6 p.m. near Brookhurst Street and Crailet Drive, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. Officers arrived and found a woman lying in the roadway.

Investigators determined that the driver of a white Toyota RAV4 was heading north on Brookhurst when they struck the victim south of the intersection. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Police said that the driver, a 62-year-old Costa Mesa man, remained at the scene after the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police said that "impairment does appear to be a factor."

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact HBPD at (714) 536-5559.