Pedestrian on scooter killed during three-vehicle crash in Montebello

A pedestrian riding a scooter was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Montebello on Saturday.

It happened a little before 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Garfield Avenue, according to the Montebello Police Department.

"Upon officers' arrival, it was determined that three vehicles were involved in the traffic collision along with a pedestrian on a scooter," said MPD's news release. "The pedestrian was not responsive and transported to LCMC where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The victim has not yet been identified.

Officers say that one vehicle involved in the crash rolled over.

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

Garfield Avenue was closed in both directions between Hay Street and Madison Avenue as their investigation continued, police said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (323) 887-1258.