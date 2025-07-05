Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian on scooter killed during three-vehicle crash in Montebello

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A pedestrian riding a scooter was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Montebello on Saturday. 

It happened a little before 11:30 a.m. in the 300 block of N. Garfield Avenue, according to the Montebello Police Department.

"Upon officers' arrival, it was determined that three vehicles were involved in the traffic collision along with a pedestrian on a scooter," said MPD's news release. "The pedestrian was not responsive and transported to LCMC where he later succumbed to his injuries."

The victim has not yet been identified. 

Officers say that one vehicle involved in the crash rolled over. 

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation. 

Garfield Avenue was closed in both directions between Hay Street and Madison Avenue as their investigation continued, police said. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police at (323) 887-1258.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.