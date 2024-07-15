Pedestrian hit and killed by Metrolink train in Northridge

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a Metrolink train in the Northridge area early Monday morning.

The person was walking in a "non- pedestrian area" between the Chatsworth and Northridge stations around 5:30 a.m. when they were hit by Ventura County Line train 100, according to Scott Johnson of Metrolink.

Authorities were sent to the area of the 19700 block of Bahama Street, where the person died for their injuries, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity or gender of the victim.

The southbound train was headed from Moorpark to Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. The 60 passengers were assisted off of the train and received alternate transportation through ride-sharing services.

Rail service was interrupted on the Metrolink's VC Line and Pacific Surfliner trains, but all service was restored by 9:39 a.m., said officials with Metrolink.

"We remind people to stay off of railroad tracks," said Johnson, Metrolink spokesperson. "Don't use the right-of-way."

The incident remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.