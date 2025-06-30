Watch CBS News
Pedestrian critically injured in Dana Point hit-and-run collision

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck a pedestrian and left them critically injured in Dana Point last week. 

It happened a little after 10 p.m. on Friday, June 27 near La Cresta Drive and Silver Lantern Street, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

screenshot-2025-06-30-at-7-41-34-pm.png
A photo of the vehicle from surveillance footage at the scene of the crash, according to OCSD. Orange County Sheriff's Department

Deputies dispatched to the area arrived and found the victim, an adult man in his 40s. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

They believe that the suspect was driving a light-colored sedan, possibly silver or beige, at the time of the collision. It is likely to have damage to the rear passenger side, deputies said. 

"A vehicle was observed near the collision site, and it is believed that the occupant(s) might have additional information about the incident," said OCSD's news release. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact detectives at (949) 425-1860.

