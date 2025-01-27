Mayor Bass, Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff discuss recovery efforts near Palisades Fire zone

Mayor Karen Bass and newly named Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff met Monday near the Palisades Fire zone to discuss recovery efforts, promising to "maximize resources and minimize time" to get residents back in their community.

Bass and Soboroff joined residents and members of the media for a walk-and-talk, weeks after the Palisades Fire ravaged entire neighborhoods destroying thousands of structures.

Monday, Bass said all of the fire-evacuated neighborhoods opened up to residents, but she warned that there are still a lot of toxins in the air and people are not allowed to stay too long for health reasons.

The U.S. EPA has invested $100 million in the removal effort and deployed over 500 personnel, according to county officials.

"The phase is going to begin where the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) will come in and get rid of the hazardous waste. In a few days, the county will have a form ready, the 'right to entry' that then the second phase, when the debris removal happens, people can go ahead and fill out that form, and we'll give you more information about that – but today is really about focusing on the recovery and getting people back home," Bass said.

Mayor Karen Bass and Chief Recovery Officer Steve Soboroff are expected to meet near the Palisades Fire zone to discuss recovery efforts. KCALNews

Bass named Soboroff, a former police commissioner and advisor to the late former Mayor Richard Riordan, leader of the city's rebuilding efforts in the widespread aftermath of the wildfire.

"Steve Soboroff's name is attached to hope," Bass said when announcing his role. "He will recommend a comprehensive city strategy for rebuilding and for expediting. Expediting is a very important word here. We want to expedite the return of residents, businesses, schools, nonprofits and parks."

Soboroff emphasized that organization and efficiency are key to rebuilding as quickly and safely as possible, saying Phase 1 is the EPA's hazardous material removal. He couldn't provide a specific timeline for that phase, suggesting that it could take one week to three months. "We're working on a system to minimize recovery." He also mentioned an app they are close to launching, which will allow residents to get questions answered, specifically about their property.

Once the hazardous waste removal is done then Phase 2, debris removal, can begin. Bass also said there will be a disaster rebuilding center opening soon, where residents can one-stop-shop with 12 city departments to expedite permitting and more.

The 23,448-acre Palisades Fire exploded in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Jan.7. By nightfall, the blaze had left several communities unrecognizable. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for thousands of residents.

Crews battling the flames were up against strong Santa Ana winds that carried embers and ignited hot spots. The damaging wind gusts prevented water-dropping aircraft from flying until weather conditions improved.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed 11 deaths related to the Palisades Fire. Firefighting efforts have significantly improved and the fire is 94% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Soboroff said he had a 10-point plan that he would initiate on his first day of duty.

"This is about the victims...it's about restoring community, because without community, people are lost," Soboroff said.