Pastor who lost home in Palisades fire continues Easter Sunrise Service tradition

This Easter Sunday, a group of Westside churches came together for a meaningful sunrise service on the beach—marking the 48th year of the tradition.

However, this year's gathering looked different. Due to the aftermath of the Palisades fire, the long-standing event was relocated from its usual spot at Will Rogers State Beach to Santa Monica.

Several congregations were represented, though the turnout was much smaller than in previous years, when hundreds typically attended.

The devastating fires broke out 100 days ago and burned thousands of structures, including homes and churches.

Among those leading the service was Pastor Steve Snook, who lost his own home in the Palisades fire. For him, the Easter celebration held even deeper significance this year.

"This is important to me because it is something that goes beyond any one person's faith," Snook shared. "It's all of us realizing it together. This year is really special. Losing our home, losing our whole neighborhood and realizing what you've lost, you also hold onto the things that you've gained in the middle of that. You find out what is really important."

Pastor Snook was expected to open the service with the first prayer. Despite the smaller crowd, organizers said they were grateful for the turnout.